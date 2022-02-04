Family of Missouri man killed by neighbor calls for coroner’s ouster

Eva Bruns speaks at a news conference in Spanish Lake, Mo., on Nov. 11, 2021, calling for a more thorough investigation of the death of her son, 28-year-old Justin King. To the right of Bruns is Justin King’s father, John Alexander King. Justin King was shot by a white neighbor at a trailer court in Bourbon, Mo., on Nov. 3. A coroner’s inquest jury on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, began hearing the case involving the death of King. (AP Photo/Jim Salter File)

BOURBON, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Black Missouri man killed by his neighbor is calling for a coroner to resign over his handling of the case and what the family describes as racist social media posts.



A lawyer for Justin King’s family on Wednesday asked two oversight boards to investigate Crawford County Coroner Darren Dake. King was killed on Nov. 3 by a neighbor in a trailer park in Bourbon, Missouri.

His family says Dake mishandled a coroner’s inquest. They also point to a Facebook post in which Dake likens the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ku Klux Klan.



Dake says there was no bias in his review of King’s death. He says his words were taken out of context but on Thursday called Black Lives Matter a hate group.