Slain police Capt. David Dorn to be honored during memorial in Forest Park today

ST. LOUIS – Former St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was shot and killed a year ago today. His fellow colleagues and loved ones are keeping his memory alive with a memorial.

The Ethical Society of Police is hosting a memorial in Forest Park at 11 a.m.

His friends, family, and colleagues will also gather to give speeches and encouraging words remembering him and his sacrifices

The former Moline Acres Police Chief was shot and killed while trying to stop looters at a north St. Louis Pawn Shop. This happened during a protest after a former Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd.

Missouri lawmakers have voted to name a part of Interstate -70 in memory of Dorn and they will be presenting the highway signs at the memorial.

Some words they had to say were that he never stopped serving his community and he was a mentor of many.