Slain police Capt. David Dorn to be honored tomorrow

ST. LOUIS– Retired police Capt. David Dorn will be honored tomorrow during a memorial to mark one year since he was murdered. A memorial highway sign will be unveiled as well.
Former Moline Acres Police Chief and St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was shot and killed during looting at a pawn shop in north St. Louis on June 2, 2020.
Capt. Dorn was working security at the pawnshop at the time of the riots. It happened during unrest following the death of George Floyd.
The Missouri Legislature voted to designate part of State Highway 180 as the “Captain David Dorn Memorial Highway.”
The Ethical Society of Police is hosting the memorial event. It will include tribute speeches by his former colleagues in the police department. Capt. Dorn was a member of the Ethical Society of Police.