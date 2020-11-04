SLATE receives full state certification as One-Stop Job Center

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) Missouri Job Center recently became one of the first Job Centers in Missouri to be fully certified and designated as a One-Stop Job Center by the Missouri Department of Higher Education, Office of Workforce Development (OWD).

The certification recognizes that the job center has met the criteria related to effectiveness, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement required by the state of Missouri.

“I am humbled by this recognition of my team and the City of St. Louis by OWD and grateful for our partnership,” SLATE Executive Director Howard Hayes said. ” “This designation will allow SLATE to continue to be a valuable resource for our community and for those looking for work or career growth, and a critical resource for employers

looking for recruiting assistance.”

Over the course of more than 10 weeks, the Certification Review Team (CRT), led by St.

Louis Workforce Development Board Chair Lydia Padilla, conducted a thorough

review of the SLATE processes.

The review team interviewed dozens of frontline staff and examined every

certification criteria developed by the State WDB to evaluate the effectiveness, physical and programmatic accessibility, and continuous improvement of SLATE.

The CRT found SLATE scored in the 90 percentile range in job seeker and business services satisfaction.

