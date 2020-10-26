Sleet and snow to the west; will St. Louis see the wintry mix?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light, cold rain increased across the metro earlier today. For us, temperatures close to the surface remain in the upper 30s and 40s through the afternoon so we will likely continue to see just cold rain.

The western portion of Missouri has seen wet snow mixing in from Kansas City, to Sedalia, inching towards Columbia. This afternoon with temperatures continuing to hover in the mid to upper 30s out west, some places are reporting sleet. Reports of sleet have come in from Columbia, Bellflower, Sedalia. Snow reports have also some in from Centralia, Mexico, and Columbia.



With some of this changing over to snow, places from Kansas City to the western portions of Columbia may see 1″ to 2″ of snow, at the very most. Most of it will melt on contact with the ground and roadways, elevated surfaces and grassy areas may see a light coating.

Viewer images from mid-Missouri show snow and sleet accumulation.

Snow Cover from Columbia.

Sleet on the hood of a car northwest of Versailles, MO.

The MODOT cameras show the changing conditions as you move from west to east across the state.



Snow covered grass just off the road on I-29 north of downtown Kansas City, roadways look clear

More snow accumulation in Kansas City on I-635. Snow totals are reported up to 1″ in parts of the metro.

But as you move east, snow changes over to sleet, and eventually making the transition to cold rain.

I-70 in Columbia shows a mix of wet snowflakes and sleet. There is little to no accumulation in mid-Missouri.

Further south of Columbia, at the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City the roadways are wet with cold rain persisting.

How about for the St. Louis metro? Will we see any snow? It will likely remain as cold rain through the entire day. Some of our western communities may see a few wet flakes mixing in, places like Pike County, Montgomery County, Gasconade County. This is as temperatures bounce from the mid 30s to upper 30s, at the warmest in the low 40s.

I-70 at the McKinley Bridge near downtown St. Louis shows all rain. Wet roadways are slowing down the commute slightly.

With rain ongoing through the evening, the overnight hours will continue to see patchy light rain, drizzle and fog. Temperatures tonight drop closer to the mid 30s in St. Louis.

This week the weather remains active with chances of rain daily through Thursday.