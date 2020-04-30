Slowed COVID-19 spread leaves 1,000s of makeshift beds empty

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 17: Tents serve as patient care rooms at the COVID-19 alternate care facility constructed inside of the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago, Illinois on April 17, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The facility, which began seeing patients Thursday, will serve as a primary care facility for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms but also has isolation areas for more severe cases. (Photo by Tyler LaRiviere – Pool/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois has spent tens of millions of dollars building makeshift field hospitals to prepare for an anticipated flood of coronavirus cases. But Gov. J.B. Pritzker contends that prevention strategies such as a statewide stay-at-home order have worked so well that the plan for a small city of beds at McCormick Place in Chicago has been dramatically reduced. Additional beds at closed hospitals are on standby.

Pritzker said last month that in a worst-case scenario, the state would need 38,000 more hospital beds than it has. He has said if the extra beds are never used “then we will have done our job.”