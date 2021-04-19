SLPS asks Missouri Senate to remove $2 million from budget headed to charter schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate will begin work on its version of the state budget this week, and St. Louis Public School leaders are pushing senators to remove $2 million from the House’s plan that could be given to charter schools.
Opponents of the funding say it appears the money is intended for The Opportunity Trust.
That group made news due to its connection to a controversial charter school in Normandy. It aims to expand charter school options in the city.
The St. Louis School Board president told the Post-Dispatch that more information needs to be gathered before the board can decide to allocate public funds to a private organization.