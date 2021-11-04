SLPS employees hold ‘Let Us Test’ rally outside City Hall this morning

ST. LOUIS – A group opposed to the COVID vaccine mandate for St. Louis Public School District employees plans to hold a rally Thursday morning to make their voices heard.

The rally is set to start at 7:30 a.m. just outside of St. Louis City Hall. The rally is called “Let Us Test.”

This all comes as district officials confirm that 47 staff members are on unpaid leave and one principal has resigned over the COVID vaccine requirement. The impacted staff members include 44 teachers, two custodians, and one school secretary.

The mandate took effect on October 15. By that date, SLPS workers had to be fully vaccinated against COVID or obtain an approved medical or religious exemption and test for covid twice a week. If employees did not meet one of those two standards, they were placed on unpaid leave and could be subject to further discipline including termination.

FOX 2 spoke with a teacher on unpaid leave. She wanted to remain anonymous.

“To be snatched away in the middle of the year in October like this is devastating for them. It’s devastating for us.” the teacher on unpaid leave said.

This teacher is awaiting a wearing.

School district leaders had no comment on the rally.