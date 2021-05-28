SLPS high school graduations resume at Busch Stadium today

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public Schools high school graduates were supposed to take the stage at Busch Stadium Thursday, but the rain had other plans for them.

The graduation ceremonies will resume Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.

Graduates from Gateway STEM High School, Clyde C. Miller Career Academy, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, Cleveland NJROTC High School, and Carnahan High School of the Future will all take to the field.

Let's do this! Class of 2021 grads from @GatewaySTEM, Sumner, @clydecmillerCA, @CentralVPA, @NJROTCleveland and @CarnahanHSOF will take the field this morning to graduate at Busch Stadium. Catch the live stream here starting at 10am: https://t.co/FpAZlcA9ff pic.twitter.com/XeQBj1iwvK — SLPS INFO (@SLPS_INFO) May 28, 2021

The gates open up at 9:00 a.m. for guests to be able to find their seat. Each student was allowed to have four guests at the ceremony.

Graduates of seven other SLPS high schools walked the stage set up at Busch Stadium on Wednesday. This is the first time Busch Stadium has ever hosted a graduation. After the district saw seniors miss out on this rite of passage last year due to the COVID pandemic, they wanted to ensure this experience would be safe and memorable.

Click here to watch the live streamed ceremony.

Anyone at Busch Stadium ages 9 and up are required to wear a mask