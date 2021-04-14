SLPS parents urge school district to help students struggling during pandemic

ST. LOUIS – A group of parents is asking for St. Louis Public Schools to help students who have struggled during the pandemic.
Much of the learning over the past year has been online. The group Bridge to Hope said the pandemic has expanded inequities across education.
They want the school board to come up with individual academic recovery plans. Those would provide solutions individually tailored for students.
They hope to use part of the $60 million for the program that St. Louis Public Schools will receive from the American Rescue Plan.