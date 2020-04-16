Breaking News
IL: 868 deaths/23,247 cases; MO: 147 deaths/4,895 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

SLPS to start meal pick-ups Friday

ST. LOUIS – Starting Friday, April 17th, parents will be able to pick-up meals for their children at distribution throughout the City of St. Louis.  The distribution will be held on Friday’s and parents will be able to take home meals for seven days.

