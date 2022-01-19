SLSO postpones performances of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Pt. 1

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that this weekend’s performances of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 at Powell Hall have been postponed. The concerts will now take place in April.

No particular reason was given for the cancellation, but, in a news release, the Orchestra stated that “The SLSO remains committed to the health and safety of audiences, musicians, and staff.”

Ticketholders should keep their tickets, which will be honored in April.

Friday evening tickets are valid for Friday, April 15, 2022, 7:00pm

Saturday evening tickets are valid for Saturday, April 16, 2022, 7:00pm

Sunday matinee tickets are valid for Saturday, April 16, 2022, 2:00pm (Note day of the week change)

Ticketholders may also request an exchange, donate the value of their tickets to the SLSO, or request a refund by contacting the Box Office at 314-534-1700 or tickets@slso.org.

More information: slso.org/concertupdate