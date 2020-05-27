SLU announces earlier start to fall semester due as part of its coronavirus response

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University has announced it will begin classes earlier than previously scheduled. The move is part of its COVID-19 response.

The school president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff sharing the new changes. The president says officials have been diligently looking at guidelines and information to plan for factors that remain unknown. He also thanks everyone for their patience.

Start of term: Undergraduate classes will begin on Monday, Aug. 17, rather than on the currently scheduled Aug. 26 start date. Starting early will allow more in-person instruction before a potential resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Fall break: To accommodate the required number of class days, fall break will be a single day in October, on a date to be determined. Following the advice of the experts we are consulting, we want to avoid sending our students home to cities across the country and beyond, and then have them return to back campus.



End of term: Two alternatives for final exams are being considered and a decision will be made in the coming weeks.

The school president acknowledges the new start date could present logistical challenges. He is also aware more discussions will continue regarding faculty contracts, residence halls, and many other topics.

You can read the entire letter on SLU’s website.