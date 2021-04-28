SLU conducts study of allergic reaction to Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines

A woman receives her Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub location in League City, Texas, February 5, 2021. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University is looking for people to participate in a new study gauging the risk of a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.

SLU is collaborating on this effort with about 30 other sites.

Participants are randomly assigned to receive the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vaccine or a placebo followed by a vaccine.

In the end, all participants will receive the two full doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines.

Those conducting the study are allergists who are trained to recognize and treat anaphylaxis.

Those in the study will be “observed for at least 90 minutes after each injection in case any type of reaction occurs,” according to Saint Louis University.

