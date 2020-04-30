SLU doctor is encouraged by results of anti-viral drug on coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis hospital and medical school play important roles in finding a drug that helps coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 patients at SLU Hospital tested an anti-viral drug, physicians at SLU School of Medicine led the study and are pleased by the results.

Dr. Sarah George is Professor of Infectious Diseases at SLU School of Medicine.

“For the first time we have a treatment that looks like it will work in people hospitalized with COVID disease,” said Dr. Sarah George.

The drug is called Remdesivir. Just over a thousand patients took part in the world-wide study, 14 were from SLU Hospital.

“It reduced the death in people who received the treatment as opposed to those that did not.”

The drug dropped the mortality rate by about 3 percent. And it lessened the length of the illness.

“Time to recovery was reduced from 15 days to 11 days and that was significant,” said Dr. Sarah George.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top COVID-19 doctor said, “This is really quite important.”

The head of the St. Louis Area Virus Task Force said the drug had been tried on another disease.

Dr. Alex Garza said, “It was originally developed to treat Ebola patients,” said Dr. Alex Garza.

Dr. George works in the center for vaccine treatment. She said Remdesivir did not work for Ebola patients, but she’s gratified it’s helping people with COVID-19.

“I would describe this as a major advance…it makes me feel very, very good there’s a nice warm feeling inside,” said Dr. George.

And it probably means joy and relief for the families who’s loved ones are fighting the disease.