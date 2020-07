ST. LOUIS – Some frontline workers at Saint Louis University Hospital are scheduled to rally in demand of hazard pay, and Personal Protection Equipment among other safety demands in the wake of COVID-19.

Many employees want to be provided with hazard pay and better Personal Protection Equipment after three cafeteria workers at SLU Hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

The rally will start at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, and be lead by The Service Employees International Union.