SLU Hospital reaches 10,000 administered COVID vaccine doses today

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital has an achievement to celebrate.

The hospital plans to give its 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose Monday.

They have been vaccinating people there since December 17.

They started with front-line health care workers and older patients. Then they started vaccinating first responders.

They are not taking walk-in patients. Everyone needs an appointment to get a vaccine. There is a limited number of doses, so a limited number of people can get those shots.