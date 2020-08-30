SLU Hospital transfers 200 patients to new hospital wing

ST. LOUIS – A portion of SLU Hospital closed Sunday morning. This comes as a brand new wing of SLU Hospital officially opens on Tuesday, September 1.

Administrators are in the process of transferring over 200 patients to that new wing.

“The Firmin Desloge tower was built in 1931, so that was the last time we had a major new hospital. There were additions after that with the main building here,” said Dr. Matt Broom, SSM Health SLU Hospital Chief Medical Officer. “It’s time for an upgrade and we’re ready for that.”

Hospital leaders are asking loved ones to delay their visits until Monday so they have time to get patients transferred over. Currently, they are only allowing one visitor in at a time due to COVID-19.