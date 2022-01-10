SLU looking for volunteers for COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University is enrolling volunteers in an investigational COVID-19 booster vaccine trial. It’s in an effort to develop new COVID vaccines that can protect against all future variants that develop.

The clinical trial is testing the safety, tolerability, and immune responses stimulated by different doses of investigational COVID-19 second-generation booster vaccines manufactured by Gritstone bio, Inc.

Volunteers will participate in the second (booster) stage of a phase 1 vaccine trial. The trial is looking for COVID-19 vaccinated people who have not yet received a booster vaccine.

The Gritstone second-generation vaccines are different from current vaccines because they are designed to elicit an immune response to multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains and variants. In monkey models of COVID-19 infection, the vaccine protected against experimental infection and resulted in high levels of antibodies.

To enroll, participants must be age 18 or older, healthy, without significant allergies, without a history of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection and have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least four months prior to enrollment. Persons over the age of 60 are encouraged to participate.

Participants will be asked to:

Make 9 to 14 or more study clinic visits in-person and will also receive one to two telephone check-ins with the study staff over 12 to 14 months

Receive one or two injections of an investigational booster vaccine

Have blood drawn several times for safety monitoring and to see whether the vaccine resulted in an immune response

Keep track of how they’re feeling after the injection

Interested participants should contact the Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development at:

The study is sponsored and funded by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For more information about the trial, visit ClinicalTrials.gov .The study’s Clinical Trials Identifier is NCT04776317.