SLU makes SAT or ACT tests optional for applicants in most academic programs

ST. LOUIS — As the coronavirus continues to set back the higher education sector, Saint Louis University announced that they will go test-optional for undergraduate and most graduate students applying for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

Under the policy shift, it will be up to prospective students and applicants to decide for themselves whether to include standardized test scores with their applications. SLU says those who choose not to will not be disadvantaged in any way in the admission process.

Driving the change is the suspension of SAT and ACT scores for freshman or transfer applicants and the GRE or GMAT will not be required for most graduate programs. SLU officials say while test scores have been requested as part of the application process, those scores have never been the sole factor in admissions decisions.

“Studies show that a prospective student’s high school grade point average is a much better predictor of college success than standardized test scores,” said Kathleen Davis, vice president for enrollment and retention management. “We also know that standardized tests have historically disadvantaged those students with lower family incomes and less access to expensive test preparations services.”

Due to accreditation requirements, a few graduate and professional programs, including law and medicine, will still require pre-admission tests. International students will still be required to submit English proficiency tests.