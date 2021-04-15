SLU men’s basketball assistant coach improving after “serious health complications,” wife says

ST. LOUIS- Ford Stuen, an assistant coach for the Saint Louis University Billiken Men’s basketball team and the nephew of Head Coach Travis Ford, is recovering from an undisclosed illness, the school’s athletic department confirmed Thursday.
The illness, Stuen’s wife said in an Instagram post, had him placed on a ventilator last week after what Courtney Stuen wrote were “serious health complications.”
“Ford is getting better. inch by inch, we’re celebrating the small wins that each day brings. if you know ford, you know he is a fighter who shows up…i will continue to show up for him every day for the rest of our lives and beyond,” she wrote.
Steun played under Travis Ford at Oklahoma State and has spent the last five seasons on staff at SLU, first as Director of Player Development and since the 2019-20 season, an assistant coach.