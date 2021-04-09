SLU Neurologist discusses study showing link between COVID and mental health disorders

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis University Hospital Neurologist says the results of a recent study showing the link between COVID and mental health disorders are eye-opening.

According to a University of Oxford-led study, more than 32 % of Covid-19 survivors suffer from a neurological or mental disorder within six months of infection.

Neuroscientists say they are learning the coronavirus affects more than the lungs, it has an impact on the whole body.

Neurologists have seen an increase in strokes not caused by a blood clot. They believe the virus directly invades the brain causing muscle weakness and mental health disorders.

“When it comes to neurologic side effects, nerve issues, muscle issues, weakness issues are certainly more prevalent,” Dr. Guillermo Linares, SLUCare interventionalist at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital says. “And when it comes to psychiatric issues, psychotic breakdowns and depression and anxiety have been much more prevalent.”

Dr. Linares says the medical community needs to be prepared for the long term neurological and psychiatric effects among COVID survivors.