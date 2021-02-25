SLU women’s basketball program finds way to persevere despite COVID interruptions

ST. LOUIS– Three COVID-19 shutdowns. Three 14-day quarantines. Forty-seven days between games. That’s what the Saint Louis University women’s basketball team has had to play through in the 2020-2021 campaign.
Despite the obstacles, Lisa Stone’s program is now on a six-game winning streak, in third place in the A10 standings heading into Friday’s road tilt at Davidson before wrapping up the regular season Sunday at second-place Fordham.
Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked with Coach Stone about how the season has come together under trying circumstances.