‘Small Batch’ restaurant reopening after a year in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Small Batch will be reopening tomorrow. The vegetarian restaurant with a robust whiskey selection closed over a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m really proud of the hard work Chef Kirby and the team have put into helping to get the doors back open at Small Batch. We are all extremely excited to not only be back, but to join the continued positive energy and development that is happening in Midtown and Downtown West right now,” writes owner Dave Bailey.
Small Batch’s dinner menu features items like Pad Thai, Rigatoni, and Khao Soi along with new dishes from Chef Jerremy Kirby.
Several of the Bailey restaurants temporarily suspended service in 2020. This tweet is from March of last year: