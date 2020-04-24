Small business owners hoping new federal stimulus bill will help keep them open

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some business owners in the St. Louis region have already had to shut their doors. Others are hoping this time around, there is more money on the table to keep them afloat during this pandemic.

Leslie Magrew opened her first brick and mortar in Lake St. Louis at The Meadows. Generations Revival, a unique and thriving DIY workshop and makers market was booming from September through Black Friday.

With constant change, adaption, and uncertainty looming over hundreds of small business owners across the st.louis region, they began to apply for help.

“I applied for several of the options, grants, PPE, and I didn’t hear anything. The more I was talking to some other small business owners, nobody was hearing anything,” said Leslie Magrew, owner of Generations Revival.

The well ran dry quickly on April 16th after loans went out to support businesses, $349 billion claimed. Millions of those dollars went to big businesses and publicly traded companies. Small business owners like Leslie’s were left out.

Thursday on capitol hill, congress approved $310 billion for the payroll protection program. Another $60 billion goes to the Small Business Administration Disaster Aid Program.

With Missouri stay at home orders in effect until at least mid-May, Leslie is hoping the second time around, she and other small businesses get the monetary help they need to survive.

That $60 billion is set aside to also help get money to minority owned small businesses.