Small earthquake shakes Eureka, Missouri Tuesday

EUREKA, Mo. – The United States Geological Survey reports a small earthquake southeast of Eureka early Tuesday morning. The magnitude 2.4 quake hit south of I-44 near Route 66 State Park and the Meramec River at a 10-mile depth at around 2:38 am. No damage was reported. Did you feel it? Tell the USGS.

The tectonic area is in the large Illinois Basin and Ozark Dome Region and stretches from Indianapolis to St. Louis and Memphis. It borders the more active New Madrid seismic zone. The largest historical earthquake in the region damaged southern Illinois in 1968. That was a 5.4 magnitude quake.

A small earthquake hit southcentral Illinois in March. The USGS said that a 2.3 magnitude quake occurred around 5.4 miles northwest of Thompsonville. There was no damage reported then too.

The Illinois earthquake happened in the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone. The area is located in Southeastern Illinois and Southwestern Indiana and it is capable of producing 7.0 magnitude earthquakes.

Larger earthquakes occur in the Illinois Basin and Ozark Dome Region every decade or two. Geologists have evidence earthquakes over the last 25,000 years that were much larger than any observed historically in the region.

The earthquake reported near Eureka was very small. But a magnitude 4.0 earthquake can be felt as far as 60 miles from where it occurred. They rarely cause damage.