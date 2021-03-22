Small Illinois earthquake highlights the dangers of the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. – A small earthquake shook southcentral Illinois at around 7:30 am today. The US Geological Survey says that a 2.3 magnitude quake occurred around 5.4 miles northwest of Thompsonville. No damage or injuries have been reported.
The earthquake occurred in the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone. The area is located in Southeastern Illinois and Southwestern Indiana and it is capable of producing 7.0 magnitude earthquakes.
Washington University researchers tell St. Charles County officials that the zone may pose a greater risk to the area than the New Madrid zone located near Missouri’s bootheel. The potential for a large quake is just as big and the zone is not as well known.
Evidence of quakes in the Wabash Valley Zone goes back at least 6,000 years and more have been recently identified. A 5.0 magnitude earthquake centered near Mt. Vernon, Illinois happened in 2002.
Earthquake location: