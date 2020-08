(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police and firefighters are at the scene of a small plane crash in the Parkway West Middle School parking lot.

The crash happened Saturday just after 12:00 p.m.

The Chesterfield Police Department said the pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating.

