Small town loses internet and beavers are to blame

TUMBLER RIDGE, BC– It seems beavers are to blame for the small town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia losing internet access recently. The town of about 2,000 people lost internet for about 36 hours.

After some investigating, officials discovered beavers chewed through the 4.5 inch thick protective conduit of the fiber optic cable.

Scott Schaffer with Blade Technologies says to add insult to injury, the beavers also used fiber marking tape and marking flags for part of their dam.

Schaffer says he has experienced rodents like squirrels and rats chewing cables in the past. He explains rodents have an instinct to chew to keep their teeth from overgrowing.

He says some manufacturers have started using edible materials like soy as a coating for cables in order to be more ecologically friendly. However, rodents are attracted to the soy wire so it won’t stop that problem.