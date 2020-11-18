Smaller Thanksgiving gatherings mean searching for smaller turkeys

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Some Missourians are changing up their Thanksgiving traditions this year and opting for smaller gatherings. That also means many are seeking smaller birds.

Some stores are already starting to sell out of poultry.

Another change in tradition – many companies are doing away with the holiday parties this year; instead, they’re catering to their coworkers at home.

“Instead of doing the holiday meal, they’re gifting them a frozen turkey or a ham,” said Michael Byassee, operations manager for Kenrick’s Meats. “That’s been really helpful for us considering that we lost all the catering. it’s helping us stay afloat.”



Another big Thanksgiving trend this year are premade meals complete with all the fixings.

Those celebrating on a smaller scale say it’s simple and stress-free. Others are using the extra time on their hands to prepare a traditional meal.