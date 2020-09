Police are looking for those who attempted smash-and-grab burglary at a business on St. Louis’ south side Thursday morning.

The smash-and-grab took place about 4:00 a.m. at the China King. The robbers stole cash from the register and other items like tablets.

Police do not immediately have a suspect description.

Early morning Smash-and-Grab at the China King —Loughborough Commons in South City. pic.twitter.com/uzjZqpBTlm — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 3, 2020