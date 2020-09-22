Smash-and-grab thieves hit St. Louis Family Dollar store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A man has been charged in the killing of a woman in The Ville neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued counts for Tracy Smith, 60, of murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance. A bond is not allowed in this case.

Police found Karolyn Williams, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue Sunday at around 3:00 pm. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.