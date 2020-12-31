Smash-and-grab thieves hit the St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Smash-and-grab thieves hit the St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield at around 3:45 am today. Some perfume was stolen from one of the stores.

