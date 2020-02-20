Smoke from Madison County, Illinois brush fire can be seen for miles

Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Photo shows baby glaring at doctors in stare-down moments after her birth
Video
Top Stories
Teen makes adorable bow ties to help get shelter dogs and cats adopted
NYFD firefighter who recovered brother’s body after 9/11 dies from 9/11-related cancer
IHOP giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day
LEGO minifigure creator Jens Nygaard Knudsen dies at 78
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
River levels and flood forecast
Watches and Warnings
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
TKO: Emergency goalie wins NHL game
Video
Top Stories
Illinois downs Nebraska 71-59 behind Dosunmu’s 18 Points
Kobe and Gianna Bryant public memorial celebrates their lives
Sunday Sports Extra: Former SLU player Scott Highmark
Video
Blues win fourth straight, dominate Wild 4-1
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
A live look at Fat Tuesday in New Orleans
Video
Top Stories
Recognizing the symptoms of drowsy driving
Video
Top Stories
International Toy Fair interview
Video
Why aren’t more people able to retire before 65?
Video
Diagnosed with Breast Cancer? Mercy Hospital introduces second opinion Breast Cancer Program
Video
Collinsville teacher cares for students in and out the classroom, wins $500
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Best Seats in the House – Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire
Top Stories
Song of the Day – Zac Brown Band Takeover
Top Stories
Best Seats in the House – Thomas Rhett at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!
Three & It's Free St. Charles Boat Show
Take the family to CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Fox!
Best Seats in the House: Rascal Flatts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Events
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Program Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Company sends Ohio man 55,000 copies of the same letter
Top Stories
Neighbor kills man with crossbow in attempt to save him from attack by two pit bulls
Top Stories
Red Lobster releases heart-shaped boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuits for Valentine’s Day
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
Program Schedule
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Smoke from Madison County, Illinois brush fire can be seen for miles
News
by:
Joe Millitzer
Posted:
Feb 20, 2020 / 04:54 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 20, 2020 / 04:54 PM CST
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Smoke from a brush fire in Madison County Illinois can be seen in ST. Louis, Missouri. A leaf fire at the Gateway Golf Course has gotten out of control near Horseshoe Lake. Workers are trying to control the spread of the fire.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Woman dead after gunman opens fire at Maryland Heights Community Center
Video
Weather
NYFD firefighter who recovered brother’s body after 9/11 dies from 9/11-related cancer
‘They engaged in a criminal effort to overturn the election’ – Greitens on his fall from governor
Video
‘There was no political motivation whatsoever’ – Kim Gardner’s attorney on how Gardner is standing her ground
Video
Woman rushed to hospital after being shot in the face
Resident threatens to sue Wood River over misuse of sales tax
Video
Latest News
Photo shows baby glaring at doctors in stare-down moments after her birth
Video
Teen makes adorable bow ties to help get shelter dogs and cats adopted
NYFD firefighter who recovered brother’s body after 9/11 dies from 9/11-related cancer
IHOP giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day
LEGO minifigure creator Jens Nygaard Knudsen dies at 78
California family spends $50,000 to clone dog that saved their lives
More News