Smoke from Sauget building fire can be seen for miles

SAUGET, Ill. – Smoke from a large building fire near Highway 3 in Sauget, Illinois can be seen for miles. The fire is near the location of many popular night clubs. It is located at the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue.

The fire is burning in a large warehouse. It is not clear what kind of material is on fire.

There are firefighters from several departments are on the scene. The fire appears to have burned through some firewalls.

Bommartio Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was over the area. Images from the air show smoke billowing from the building. Firefighters are attempting to put out the flames with hoses on ladders.

