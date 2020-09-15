Share your photos: Smoke from Western wildfires reach St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- As wildfires burn hundreds of miles to the west, the smoke from the massive fires have reached the Midwest. Bommarito Automotive Skyfox found a smokey sky over St. Louis this morning.

The smoke is also bringing colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Millions across California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Idaho have been hit with unhealthy and at time hazardous air conditions since some of the nation’s largest wildfires on record sparked in mid-August.

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality alert to Thursday after it was to initially expire on Monday.