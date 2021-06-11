Smoke rises after crash closes southbound I-55 near Festus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Southbound I-55 is closed near Festus after a crash. The interstate is closed past US 67.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident involved tow trucks. A tractor-trailer hauling lumber was fully engulfed in flames. The other vehicle was a concrete truck. No one was injured in the collision.

Northbound traffic is diverting at Highway 61. Southbound traffic is diverting at Highway 67.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking anyone traveling through the area on I-55 to choose a different route.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated with more details as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.