Smucker sells Crisco to B&G Foods

Crisco, the popular baking product gets a new owner. J.M Smucker is selling its oil and shortening business to B&G Foods for about $550 million dollars.

The sale comprises the full line of Crisco products, including shortening, vegetable oils, and cooking sprays.

Crisco had $270 million in sales in the last fiscal year, according to Smucker. B&G expects business to be solid, with more consumers baking while stuck at home during the pandemic.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of Smucker’s 2021 fiscal year.



