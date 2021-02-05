Snow and frigid temperatures expected in the Midwest this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A winter weather advisory has been issued for Saturday for parts of the FOX 2 viewing area north of I-70. The advisory is from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm. Driving conditions may deteriorate quickly, especially on any untreated roadways.

Meteorologist John Fuller says that the St. Louis area should expect more clouds, some rain, or flurries this evening. The low temperature will dip to 21 degrees.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy weather with the snow starting near St. Louis at around 3:00 pm and ending at 9:00 pm. Most of the snow is expected in northeastern and central Missouri.

Northwestern parts of the St. Louis region may see one to two inches of snow. Snow accumulations up to 3” are possible across central and northeastern Missouri. Temperatures will plummet from 31 degrees to 9 overnight.

Some flurries are possible on Sunday. But, temperatures will be chilly with a high of 21 degrees and a low of 16.