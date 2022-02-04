Snow and ice-covered I-64/40 causes major issues in Chesterfield during morning commute

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Dozens of vehicles got stuck throughout the morning on a tricky section of I-64/40 in the Chesterfield area. Our Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox caught exclusive aerial footage of the icy mess that caused issues for hours during the Friday commute.

At one point, an 18-wheeler got stuck and the driver got out on the interstate and was forced to start installing chains on his tires. A MoDOT motorist assist truck also came to the scene to help block off traffic.

Throughout the morning FOX 2 showed you vehicle after vehicle, including SUVs, that got stuck in the mix of ice and snow and needed a MoDOT truck to help push them out. The issues were mostly in the area of I-64/40 and the Clarkson-Olive exit. Both eastbound and westbound traffic was impacted.

MoDOT officials warned the Friday morning commute would be in rough shape. They said bitter-cold temperatures make it harder for the chemicals they put down to do their job.

