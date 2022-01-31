Snow day or remote learning? St. Louis area school districts share snow plans

KANSAS CITY, MO – FEBRUARY 26: Gina Franken and Jack Franken build a giant snowman after the area is hit by a snowstorm on February 26, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. This is the second major snowstorm the midwest has seen this week dropping a half-foot or more of snow across Missouri and Kansas and cutting power to thousands. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS—As the region braces for a significant dose of winter weather starting Tuesday and stretching into Thursday, St. Louis area school districts are telling us what their plans are in the event weather keeps kids from getting to school. In other words, will a snow day really be a snow day?

St. Louis could see 1″ to 2″ of sleet possible and 5″ to 7″ of snow by the time the storm wraps up. Snow totals will be lower in southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois but there will be higher ice accumulations there. Areas to the north will see mostly snow with accumulations possibly as high as 12″.

Students in St. Louis Public Schools would be expected to learn from home. We achieved what is essentially a one to one status with devices and students last school year. Of course, you have the situations here and there where a child lost or broke a device. In the cases where those devices have not been replaced, printed packets will be provided for students to do their work,” spokesman George Sells told FOX2 in an email.

The Fort Zumwalt School District says that the first two inclement weather days would be traditional “snow days,” before alternative learning kicked in. The Parkway School district says the first three days would be snow days.

Missouri school districts don’t have to make up 36 hours of time lost to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances as long as they have an alternate form of learning available.

The Weather Timeline

Monday will start off mild with highs near 50 degrees with a sun/clouds mix. It will become partly cloudy and dip down to a low to mid-30s overnight. Tuesday, showers will develop and become more widespread and intense through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 50s. Tuesday night is when the change to an icy mix will begin.

Snow starts Tuesday night

The snow will start falling from north to south overnight into Wednesday morning. The question is how fast the change over will be from an icy mix. Northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois will see almost all snow.

However, points to the south will deal with a transition period, especially in the I-70 and I-44 corridor. That transition will be a switch from freezing rain to sleet, to snow.

There also may be a lull in the precipitation on Wednesday in the afternoon and evening before more snow or an icy mix moved into the area for the evening and overnight

The snow continues to fall into Thursday, tapering off throughout the day from the northwest to southeast. Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois could still be dealing with an icy mix into Thursday morning.

Ice accumulation could be more than .25″ leading to power outages. There are still some questions about how fast the system will move out of the area and when the precipitation will end.