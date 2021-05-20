‘So St. Louis’: Schnucks celebrates summer with items found in the Lou

ST. LOUIS- Schnucks is celebrating summer by naming items they sale that are ‘So St. Louis.’

The grocer compiled a list of the top 16 summer food items that could be found in St. Louis.

  1. Eckert’s Peaches – Schnucks says Eckert’s orchard freshness is coming to produce departments soon.
  2. Schnucks Soda – The St. Louis summer heat may bring out the thirst for a Dr. Lou.
  3. Budweiser Beer – Budweiser will donate $1 to Folds of Honor for each case of the
    new patriotic cans sold. Must be 21+ to purchase.
  4. Loaded Burgers – Schnucks has seven varieties of loaded burgers that are ready for the grill.
  5. Spicy Glazed Wings – The sweet but savory wings are a St. Louis favorite. Be sure to ask for extra napkins.
  6. Schnucks Cookies – You have the options of cookie trays or a personalized 12” inch cookie cake.
  7. Schnucks Sparkling Water – The canned sparkling waters offer a touch of
    sweetness with no artificial flavors or colors.
  8. Gooey Butter Cake – Did you know that National Gooey Butter Cake Day was
    created by Schnucks?
  9. Schnucks Gooey Butter Ice Cream – Schnucks added the famous dessert
    to their ice cream options.
  10. Golden Fried/Rotisserie Chicken – Provides dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes.
  11. Store-MadeTortilla Chips – Made in-store daily.
  12. St. Louis Style Braggin’ Rights BBQ Sauce – This and several other local BBQ sauces
    available in the condiments aisle at Schnucks.
  13. Gioia’s Pizza – St. Louis-style thin crust pizza available in the frozen aisle.
  14. Schnucks Beer Brats – Their traditional bratwurst is made fresh in-store daily with beer.
  15. Potato Salad – The first Schnucks store in 1939 featured founder Anna Donovan
    Schnuck’s potato salad.
  16. Pork Steaks – A St. Louis staple and a Schnucks first.

