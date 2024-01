ST. LOUIS – Brrrr, it may be cold, but one fantastic thing to do is watch the majestic Bald Eagles as they come back to their breeding grounds.

Food sources are plentiful, and the birds are fantastic to watch. This weekend, the Alton Eagle Ice Festival takes place this Saturday, January 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

It’s free to attend, so don’t miss it. If you can’t get out this weekend, the eagle-watching days last until early February.

RiversandRoutes.com