Social media challenge asks users to detox for 25 days for $2,500

ST. LOUIS– Millions of Facebook and Instagram users had to go hours without checking their feeds on Monday, but could you do it for 25 days straight? There is a new social media challenge paying people $2,500 if they can stay off social media for 25 days.

All Home Connections is trying to encourage healthy use of social media and will reward one lucky applicant with a $2,500 cash prize for pausing their social media use for 25 days.

The site says the winner will also be asked to set activity goals for their detox and use a mood tracker to reflect on the experience.

The Social Media Detox requirements include:

Spend 5 days tracking your mood while using social media as normal

For 25 days, delte social media apps from your phone and table

During those 25 days, set goals and work on them regularly. Also track your mood on the provided app and task sheet

At the end of the month, share how the detox affected you in a short write-up or video

You can apply to take part in the Social Media Detox by submitting an application by Oct. 25 at noon MT. You can get the application here.

The All Home Connections is affiliated with AT&T