Social media posts prompt review of decades-old abuse claims

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – School officials in a suburban St. Louis school district say they are reviewing decades-old complaints about teacher sexual abuse and misconduct after a former student turned to social media to voice concerns and others came forward.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kirkwood police Capt. Scott Bailey said one case involving one former teacher has been referred to prosecutors.

The cascade of allegations began after a former Kirkwood High School student alleged Tuesday on a Facebook page for graduates that she was groomed and then abused starting when she was 13 in the late 1990s.

Other complaints have since surfaced along with criticism that administrators turned a blind eye to abuse.