Social Security: Filing taxes, statements, and extra cash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Social Security Administration’s latest update concerns the current tax filing season. They say that you may be entitled to tax credits even if you’re not required to file a federal return. The extra cash is even available to people receiving Supplemental Security Income.

Social Security Benefit Statement

What should you do with your benefits statement? The SSA-1099 shows the total amount of Social Security benefits you received in the previous year. You should report the amount of Social Security income you received to the IRS on your federal tax return. It is not available for those who only receive SSI payments because they are not taxed.

Your statement should have been mailed to you. If you did not receive it, or it is lost, then visit SSA.gov/myaccount to find it online.

Do I need to file taxes?

Some people need to pay federal income taxes on their Social Security benefits. This depends on if you make a substantial in addition to your benefits.

You will pay tax on your Social Security benefits if you make over $25,000 a year as an individual or $32,000 per household. If you are married and file a separate tax return then you will likely pay taxes on your benefits. Learn more about retirement benefits and their tax implications here.

Child Tax Credit:

Families with younger children can take advantage of something new this year. The Child Tax Credit increased by $2,000 per qualifying child. That means parents who file taxes and have a child 5-years and under will receive $3,600. For children ages six to 17, parents will get $3,000.

You may claim this tax credit even if you get Social Security or SSI and don’t normally file a tax return. All you need to do is meet the requirements for the Child Tax Credit. Learn more about that at ChildTaxCredit.gov.

Claiming the Child Tax Credit will not reduce your social security or SSI benefits. All you need to do to claim the money is to file a federal tax return for 2021.

Earned Income Tax Credit

The Internal Revenue Service says more people without children now qualify for a larger tax break. The Earned Income Tax Credit is the federal government’s largest refundable tax credit for low- to moderate-income families. Those who qualify can reduce the amount of taxes they owe and get a bigger refund.

You must qualify and file a federal tax return to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. The amount of your credit may change if you have children, dependents, are disabled or meet other criteria.