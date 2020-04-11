Socially distant Easter Bunny makes surprise visit to Eureka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - First responders in Eureka decided they could not let Easter come and go without giving kids a chance to see the Easter bunny.

The Easter Bunny had to get his temperature checked to make sure he was healthy before he could enter the city limits.

With a clean bill of health, he was allowed to hop on the fire truck and make his way to neighborhoods across Eureka as families awaited his arrival.

Some kids came outside and others waved from afar.

They were excited that the Easter bunny made his way to town despite this year’s trip looking a lot different.

Organizers say they set this up within a day and it was all to see the smiles on the kids faces.