Soggy day keeps people inside but for others, the show must go on

ST. LOUIS – On and off again steady rain has made for soggy conditions around the region.

The ducks and geese in Faust Park in Chesterfield didn’t seem to mind the steady rainfall. On the campus of Webster University, the rain rolled off the well-known green and white tents set up ahead of Opera Theatre’s upcoming season. And in Forest Park, we saw walkers and golfers who didn’t let the rain stop them, though the sidewalks were mostly empty.

But the show must go on. The rain did not stop rehearsals for Shakespeare Festival St. Louis. They open “King Lear” in the park on June 2, 2021, less than a month away.

“Just to be back rehearsing a play again after over a year is such an incredible feeling and to be in beautiful, although slightly drizzly Forest Park today, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” says Tom Ridgely, producing artistic director for Shakespeare Festival St. Louis.

For some, the dreary conditions meant the need for an afternoon pick me up. Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood is operating outdoors while their building gets renovated and the coffee fans keep coming by.

“We’ve had a few people brave the storm which is always so encouraging to see people want out coffee that much that they are willing to come out on a cold, rainy day,” says Teleo Manager Carynn Hildebrand.