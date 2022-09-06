ST. LOUIS — Planes, Trains, and Automobiles…along with boats, trollies, and solar cars, are at the National Museum of Transportation.

The museum’s Lindburg Auto Building is home to a 2008 Solar Car named RA 7 that was previously loaned to the NMOT by Principia College.

The 2008 solar car was created by students of Principia College and weighs 300-pounds. The solar car competed in races across the U.S. and Australia.

The three-wheeled project took second place in the 2008 American Solar Challenge, which ran 2,700 miles between Dallas and Calgary.

RA7 also took seventh place at the 2009 World Solar Challenge, which ran 1,900 miles from Darwin to Adelaide. Sitting on top of the carbon fiber body, the 2,200 gallium-arsenide trip junction solar cells provide over 2 kilowatts of power to the battery.

The Principia Solar team continues to work on new cars. Just recently, Principia received first place in the Formula Sun Grand Prix for a single-occupant vehicle, which was a three-day race leading up to the kickoff of the full solar race.

To stay up to date on the Principia Solar Team’s progress check out its website.

NMOT has other attractions such as a trolly ride, a train ride around the park, trains that kids of all ages can explore, and the history of different types of transportation.

They also have information about space exploration and rare cars in the NMOT main building.