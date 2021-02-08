‘Solidarity demonstration’ planned after latest uprising at St. Louis Justice Center

ST. LOUIS – A “solidarity demonstration” is planned for Monday outside the St. Louis Justice Center.

More than 100 inmates broke out of their cells Saturday and smashed windows, threw debris out of the building and set fires.

A corrections officer was injured by detainees. This was the third uprising at the jail since December.

The group For the People STL plan to rally downtown at 5:00 p.m. Monday. They’re also calling for the closure of the city’s medium-security institution, also known as the workhouse.